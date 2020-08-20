Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hotel Company Motivational Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. simon saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Come check out the newest Marines of Hotel Company as they participate in a motivational run here at MCRDSD!!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764173
    VIRIN: 200820-M-VX661-726
    Filename: DOD_107952989
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Motivational Run, by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT