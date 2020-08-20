Navy Reserve Good Year Video (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Van Nuys)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 13:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764152
|VIRIN:
|200820-N-OX889-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107952563
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Good Year, by PO3 Zachary Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT