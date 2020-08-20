Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 men from aground vessel in St Mary’s Inlet

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued two men whos fishing vessel ran aground in St. Mary's inlet August 20, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. The two men were unable to be reached by boat, due to the dangerous nighttime environment and quickly changing tide. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 men from aground vessel in St Mary’s Inlet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Jacksonville
    Air Crew
    Florida
    D7
    Air Station Savannah
    Jacksonville Florida
    Aground vessel
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah
    Dolphin MH-65
    Aground Vessel St Mary's Inlet

