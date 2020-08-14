Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity and Inclusion Day

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.14.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Airmen and residents of RAF Mildenhall gather on the flightline to celebrate Diversity and Inclusion of all races, genders, nationalities, sexualities, and cultures.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764071
    VIRIN: 200814-F-QK476-697
    Filename: DOD_107952108
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity and Inclusion Day, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    flightline
    RAF Mildenhall
    100 Air Refueling Wing
    Diversity and Inclusion

