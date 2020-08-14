The Airmen and residents of RAF Mildenhall gather on the flightline to celebrate Diversity and Inclusion of all races, genders, nationalities, sexualities, and cultures.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 10:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764071
|VIRIN:
|200814-F-QK476-697
|Filename:
|DOD_107952108
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
This work, Diversity and Inclusion Day, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS
