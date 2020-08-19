Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPAFB Education Live Town Hall Aug. 19, 2020

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Clingerman, Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, hosts local school leaders for a virtual education town hall, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2020. The town hall offered advice to parents who are homeschooling their children due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 15:31
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB Education Live Town Hall Aug. 19, 2020, by SSgt Ashley Clingerman, Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, A1C Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pandemic
    USAF
    WPAFB
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

