The SKIES Unlimited Open House was a way for families in the Vicenza Military Community to get a broad spectrum of the different programs available for their children to be a part of on August 18, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 09:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764064
|VIRIN:
|200818-A-DR527-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_107952051
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SKIES Unlimited AFNNow, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
