Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Minnesota Twins, MLB Shout-out, Capt. Richard Hedin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    08.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Capt. Richard Hedin is with Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, and gives a shout out to our Minnesota Twins.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 07:16
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 764042
    VIRIN: 200812-Z-KO357-499
    Filename: DOD_107951804
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: MANKATO, MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Twins, MLB Shout-out, Capt. Richard Hedin, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sports
    Labor Day
    Shout outs
    Minnesota Twins
    MLB
    Minnesota National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT