    Medical Simulation Training

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    08.18.2020

    Video by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Fischer a combat medic specialist assigned to the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conducts training with a SIMMAN at Training Support Center Ansbach in Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 18, 2020. The SIMMAN is a realistic, full-body adult, patient simulator, which offers comprehensive clinical functionality to teach the core skills of airway, breathing, cardiac and circulation management. (U.S. Army video by Charles Rosemond).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 01:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764030
    VIRIN: 200818-A-IY962-1001
    Filename: DOD_107951695
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Simulation Training, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

