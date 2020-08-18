U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Fischer a combat medic specialist assigned to the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conducts training with a SIMMAN at Training Support Center Ansbach in Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 18, 2020. The SIMMAN is a realistic, full-body adult, patient simulator, which offers comprehensive clinical functionality to teach the core skills of airway, breathing, cardiac and circulation management. (U.S. Army video by Charles Rosemond).
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 01:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764030
|VIRIN:
|200818-A-IY962-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107951695
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medical Simulation Training, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT