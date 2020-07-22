Jump Around!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Teamwork the dream work! Watch this joint paratrooper training mission between Marines from Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Airmen from the 25th ASOS that started with the 535 Airlift Squadron transporting them from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Working with joint partners maintains readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 23:46
    TAGS

    AIRMEN
    PACAF
    Paratroopers
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Marines
    AIRMAN
    USAF
    Joint Operations
    Hickam Field
    INDOPACOM

