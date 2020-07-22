Jump Around!

Teamwork the dream work! Watch this joint paratrooper training mission between Marines from Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Airmen from the 25th ASOS that started with the 535 Airlift Squadron transporting them from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Working with joint partners maintains readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 23:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764027
|VIRIN:
|200722-F-FU432-339
|Filename:
|DOD_107951679
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT