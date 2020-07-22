Jump Around!

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Teamwork the dream work! Watch this joint paratrooper training mission between Marines from Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Airmen from the 25th ASOS that started with the 535 Airlift Squadron transporting them from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Working with joint partners maintains readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.