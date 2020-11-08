Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment (FAR), 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Marines of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conducted the first joint artillery exercise at Makua Valley, Hawaii August 11, 2020 (U.S. Army Video by PFC Rachel Christensen/ 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 22:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764023
|VIRIN:
|200811-A-ZW807-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107951643
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Field Artillery Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT