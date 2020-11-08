Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Field Artillery Exercise

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment (FAR), 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Marines of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conducted the first joint artillery exercise at Makua Valley, Hawaii August 11, 2020 (U.S. Army Video by PFC Rachel Christensen/ 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

