    Staff Sgt. Bianca Pollard Inducted Into Sergeant Audie Murphy Club

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.20.2020

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Staff Sgt. Bianca Pollard Inducted Into Sergeant Audie Murphy Club:


    Narration:
    Staff Sgt. Bianca Pollard, assigned to the U.S. Army Japan G1, was recently inducted into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, to which only 2 percent of all noncommissioned officers in the Army ever earn membership.

    Interview: SSG Bianca Pollard, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Inductee

    Narration:
    During the ceremony, Staff Sgt. Pollard was awarded the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Medallion, the Army Commendation Medal, and a Certificate of Membership for Meritorious Achievement. USARJ Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Beeson nominated Pollard for induction into the club.

    Interview: CSM Scott Beeson, U.S. Army Japan

    Narration:
    The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club was first established at Fort Hood, Texas, in 1986 as a way to recognize NCOs who have acted in a manner consistent with the actions of Audie Murphy, one of the most decorated American combat Soldiers of World War II. Since then, many units throughout the Army have established chapters of the club including US Army Japan.

    Interview: SSG Bianca Pollard, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Inductee

    Narration:
    Staff Sgt. Pollard will soon have the distinction of being one of the few Sergeant Audie Murphy Club members in the rank of warrant officer after she completes seven weeks of upcoming training at the Warrant Officer Candidate School in Fort Rucker, Alabama.

    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020
    Category: Newscasts
