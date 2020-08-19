Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirement Ceremony In Honor of Ms. Eliana Davidson

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Retirement Ceremony In Honor of Ms. Eliana Davidson. The General Counsel of the Department of Defense ceremony to honor Ms. Eliana V. Davidson, Deputy General Counsel for Intelligence, on the occasion of her retirement from 28 years of service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 17:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763999
    Filename: DOD_107951267
    Length: 01:01:36
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony In Honor of Ms. Eliana Davidson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eliana Davidson

