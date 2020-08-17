Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HC-130J Maintenance B-roll RFR 20-2_19 Aug 2020

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    B-roll of HC-130J Combat King II maintainers supporting the 102nd Rescue Squadron from Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, New York as part of Red Flag Rescue 20-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. DM maintainers from the 79th Rescue Squadron worked with their partners from New York to support the exercise.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763997
    VIRIN: 200817-F-FZ485-116
    Filename: DOD_107951265
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: US
