HC-130J Maintenance B-roll RFR 20-2_19 Aug 2020

B-roll of HC-130J Combat King II maintainers supporting the 102nd Rescue Squadron from Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, New York as part of Red Flag Rescue 20-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. DM maintainers from the 79th Rescue Squadron worked with their partners from New York to support the exercise.
Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 18:01
