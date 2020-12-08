The inaugural Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Operator New Equipment Training (JLTV OPNET) course at Fort Hunter Liggett, California began August 10, 2020 with the arrival of 18 Army Reserve Soldiers from six different commands. For the Soldiers who drove the new vehicle, it was thumbs up for the features that make it stand out against the Humvee.
“The obstacle course has gone extremely well,” said Col. Charles Kidd, executive officer to the commanding general, 84th Training Command out of Fort Knox, Kentucky. “The Soldiers I’ve spoken with are very enthusiastic about the handling of the vehicle compared to what they’re familiar with in a Humvee.”
