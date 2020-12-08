Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JLTV OPNET Course at Fort Hunter Liggett

    08.12.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The inaugural Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Operator New Equipment Training (JLTV OPNET) course at Fort Hunter Liggett, California began August 10, 2020 with the arrival of 18 Army Reserve Soldiers from six different commands. For the Soldiers who drove the new vehicle, it was thumbs up for the features that make it stand out against the Humvee.
    “The obstacle course has gone extremely well,” said Col. Charles Kidd, executive officer to the commanding general, 84th Training Command out of Fort Knox, Kentucky. “The Soldiers I’ve spoken with are very enthusiastic about the handling of the vehicle compared to what they’re familiar with in a Humvee.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763996
    VIRIN: 200812-O-AP697-088
    Filename: DOD_107951257
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JLTV OPNET Course at Fort Hunter Liggett, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JLTV
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Joint Light Tactical Vehicle

    OPTIONS

