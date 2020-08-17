Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    James Rankin Participates in Maryland Fleet Week

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer Boatswain’s Mate Third Class Blake Garcia a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin provides a virtual boat tour for the Maryland Fleet Week, Aug. 17, 2020. Honoring the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII, Maryland Fleet Week and Airshow Baltimore will feature virtual engagements with the Coast Guard, Navy and international ships. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 17:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763994
    VIRIN: 200817-G-LV348-098
    Filename: DOD_107951244
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, James Rankin Participates in Maryland Fleet Week, by PO3 Isaac Cross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Baltimore
    Coast Guard
    Maryland
    Yards
    virtual fleet week
    Cutter James Rankin
    Isaac Cross

