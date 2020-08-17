James Rankin Participates in Maryland Fleet Week

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer Boatswain’s Mate Third Class Blake Garcia a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin provides a virtual boat tour for the Maryland Fleet Week, Aug. 17, 2020. Honoring the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII, Maryland Fleet Week and Airshow Baltimore will feature virtual engagements with the Coast Guard, Navy and international ships. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross)