Petty Officer Boatswain’s Mate Third Class Blake Garcia a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin provides a virtual boat tour for the Maryland Fleet Week, Aug. 17, 2020. Honoring the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII, Maryland Fleet Week and Airshow Baltimore will feature virtual engagements with the Coast Guard, Navy and international ships. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 17:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|763994
|VIRIN:
|200817-G-LV348-098
|Filename:
|DOD_107951244
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, James Rankin Participates in Maryland Fleet Week, by PO3 Isaac Cross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT