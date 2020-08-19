DLA employees have the opportunity to help shape DLA's future by participating in the 2020 DLA Culture/Climate Survey. Watch this short video to learn from fellow employee, Arina Zaitseva, on why she believes all of team DLA should participate by taking the survey. "Your voice is our future!"
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 15:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|763970
|VIRIN:
|200819-O-LU733-330
|PIN:
|505724
|Filename:
|DOD_107950871
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Your Voice is Our Future: Arina Zaitseva, DLA Acquisition (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT