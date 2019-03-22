Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canine Helo Op Drop

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Akiyama 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Brosowski, a maritime enforcement specialist, and his partner Ricky, an explosive detection canine, assigned to Maritime Safety and Security Team 91105 in Alameda, California, conduct hoisting exercises with aircrew members from Air Station San Francisco in San Francisco Bay, March, 22, 2019. Brosowky and Ricky train to operate in various conditions, whether on a ferry, at the pier, or being hoisted from a helicopter on to a boat. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Akiyama.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canine Helo Op Drop, by PO2 Jordan Akiyama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

