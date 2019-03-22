Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Brosowski, a maritime enforcement specialist, and his partner Ricky, an explosive detection canine, assigned to Maritime Safety and Security Team 91105 in Alameda, California, conduct hoisting exercises with aircrew members from Air Station San Francisco in San Francisco Bay, March, 22, 2019. Brosowky and Ricky train to operate in various conditions, whether on a ferry, at the pier, or being hoisted from a helicopter on to a boat. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Akiyama.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763966
|VIRIN:
|190322-G-ED165-379
|Filename:
|DOD_107950791
|Length:
|00:09:43
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Canine Helo Op Drop, by PO2 Jordan Akiyama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT