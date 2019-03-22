Canine Helo Op Drop

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Brosowski, a maritime enforcement specialist, and his partner Ricky, an explosive detection canine, assigned to Maritime Safety and Security Team 91105 in Alameda, California, conduct hoisting exercises with aircrew members from Air Station San Francisco in San Francisco Bay, March, 22, 2019. Brosowky and Ricky train to operate in various conditions, whether on a ferry, at the pier, or being hoisted from a helicopter on to a boat. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Akiyama.