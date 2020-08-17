On Aug. 5, 2020, the gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) completed a feat few other U.S. Navy submarines have accomplished: the 100th strategic deterrent patrol of their submarine.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 12:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|763963
|VIRIN:
|200817-N-WJ386-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_107950758
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|WA, US
|Hometown:
|FAIRBORN, OH, US
|Hometown:
|GERING, NE, US
|Hometown:
|HOUMA, LA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, History Maker: USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730), by PO1 Andrea Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT