Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    History Maker: USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Perez 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    On Aug. 5, 2020, the gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) completed a feat few other U.S. Navy submarines have accomplished: the 100th strategic deterrent patrol of their submarine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 12:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763963
    VIRIN: 200817-N-WJ386-4001
    Filename: DOD_107950758
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: WA, US
    Hometown: FAIRBORN, OH, US
    Hometown: GERING, NE, US
    Hometown: HOUMA, LA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, History Maker: USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730), by PO1 Andrea Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Henry M. Jackson
    SSBN 730
    CSG-9
    Submarine Group 9
    Strategic Deterrence
    SUBPAC
    Squadron 17
    100th Patrol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT