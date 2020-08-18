Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Duncan Collier, human resource advisor, 129th Rescue Wing, offers an innovative solution to centralizing military vacancy announcements in a proposal speech conducted at the Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, August 14, 2020. Chief Collier addressess the proposal to an innovation board at the Defense Innovation Unit at Mountain View, California. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino/released)

