Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AMC Phoenix Spark Competition: SrA Alishia Carter (Dyess AFB)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Semi-finalist Senior Airman Alishia Carter, 317th AMXS, pitches her idea of a Maintenance Supply Kiosk for Air Force Spark Tank competition consideration. (AMC PHOENIX Spark Tank 2020)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 09:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763948
    VIRIN: 200818-F-JR630-001
    Filename: DOD_107950363
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Phoenix Spark Competition: SrA Alishia Carter (Dyess AFB), by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #DyessAFB #AMXS #Kiosk #SparkTank #AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT