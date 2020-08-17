Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DoDEA Europe School Opening PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Parker  

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    As DoDEA schools across Europe start to return to the classroom, the director of DoDEA Europe wants to take a moment to remind parents and staff, it takes all of use to keep our students healthy and safe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763947
    VIRIN: 200817-N-RU672-587
    Filename: DOD_107950344
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoDEA Europe School Opening PSA, by PO2 Douglas Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    School
    School Opening
    Europe
    DoDEA
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT