Saber Junction 20 Begins With Joint Force Air Assault

HOHENFELS, Germany — The 173rd Airborne Brigade kicked off Exercise Saber Junction 20 with a joint force air assault infiltration from Grafenwoehr Training Area into Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020.



Saber Junction 20 is an exercise designed to assess the readiness of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating ally and partner nations. The exercise involves more than 4,000 participants from the U.S., Albania, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, and Ukraine.



The U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys were piloted by U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263.