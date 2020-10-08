Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 20 Begins With Joint Force Air Assault

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    7th Army Training Command

    HOHENFELS, Germany — The 173rd Airborne Brigade kicked off Exercise Saber Junction 20 with a joint force air assault infiltration from Grafenwoehr Training Area into Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020.

    Saber Junction 20 is an exercise designed to assess the readiness of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating ally and partner nations. The exercise involves more than 4,000 participants from the U.S., Albania, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, and Ukraine.

    The U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys were piloted by U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763944
    VIRIN: 200810-A-WF617-606
    Filename: DOD_107950238
    Length: 00:07:45
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Saber Junction 20 Begins With Joint Force Air Assault, by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Hohenfels
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Marines
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    SaberJunction

