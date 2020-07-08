Osprey Familiarization B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sky Soldiers got to train with U.S. Marine Corps Osprey pilots on aircraft familiarization and load training in preparation for Saber Junction20.



This training gave paratroopers an understanding of the aircraft's abilities and movements in the air, safety harnesses and how to properly get on and off the bird.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.