Sky Soldiers got to train with U.S. Marine Corps Osprey pilots on aircraft familiarization and load training in preparation for Saber Junction20.
This training gave paratroopers an understanding of the aircraft's abilities and movements in the air, safety harnesses and how to properly get on and off the bird.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 05:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763941
|VIRIN:
|200807-A-CZ070-242
|Filename:
|DOD_107950166
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Osprey Familiarization B-Roll, by SSG Jacob Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
