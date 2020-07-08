Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osprey Familiarization B-Roll

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Sawyer 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Sky Soldiers got to train with U.S. Marine Corps Osprey pilots on aircraft familiarization and load training in preparation for Saber Junction20.

    This training gave paratroopers an understanding of the aircraft's abilities and movements in the air, safety harnesses and how to properly get on and off the bird.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 05:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763941
    VIRIN: 200807-A-CZ070-242
    Filename: DOD_107950166
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    This work, Osprey Familiarization B-Roll, by SSG Jacob Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

