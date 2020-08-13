The Titan Org Day was an opportunity for families and military spouses of the Vicenza Military Community to honor the volunteers that helped support soldiers during self-quarantined on August 13, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 03:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763930
|VIRIN:
|200813-A-DR527-103
|Filename:
|DOD_107950107
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battalion Organizational Day on Hoekstra Field Facebook, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT