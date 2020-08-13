Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battalion Organizational Day on Hoekstra Field AFNNow

    ITALY

    08.13.2020

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Titan Org Day was an opportunity for families and military spouses of the Vicenza Military Community to honor the volunteers that helped support soldiers during self-quarantined on August 13, 2020.

