    HMCS Winnipeg conducting a Replenishment-at-Sea with USS Henry J. Kaiser.

    CANADA

    08.17.2020

    Video by Seaman Valerie LeClair 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200817-N-N0842-3751
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2020) Members of Royal Canadian Navy ship HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) participate in a replenishment-at-sea with U.S. Navy fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 23:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763923
    VIRIN: 200817-N-N0842-3751
    Filename: DOD_107949958
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: CA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMCS Winnipeg conducting a Replenishment-at-Sea with USS Henry J. Kaiser., by SN Valerie LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Canada
    RIMPAC
    C3F
    HMCS Winnipeg
    USS Henry J. Kaiser

