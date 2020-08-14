Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA & 502D ABW's Top 4 - "Draw Our Lives"

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Andrew Patterson and Airman 1st Class Shelby Pruitt

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    JBSA & 502 ABW's Top 4 - "Draw Our Lives"; The Top 4 of JBSA and 502D Command Team doodle their lives as a "Get To Know" us interview.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 08:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763922
    VIRIN: 200814-F-YO447-1004
    Filename: DOD_107949950
    Length: 00:07:47
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA & 502D ABW's Top 4 - "Draw Our Lives", by Andrew Patterson and A1C Shelby Pruitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #JBSA
    #502D
    #jointbasesanantonio

