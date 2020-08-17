354th Fighter Wing welcomes new wing commander

The 354th Fighter Wing welcomed a new commander during an assumption of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2020. Lt. Gen. David Krumm, 11th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony which appointed Col. David Berkland as the 354th FW commander. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)
