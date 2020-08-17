Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th Fighter Wing welcomes new wing commander

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 354th Fighter Wing welcomed a new commander during an assumption of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2020. Lt. Gen. David Krumm, 11th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony which appointed Col. David Berkland as the 354th FW commander. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 21:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 763910
    VIRIN: 200817-F-BG083-1001
    Filename: DOD_107949875
    Length: 00:18:01
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Assumption of Command
    Commander
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    354th FW
    INDOPACOM
    Col. David Berkland
    Lt. Gen. David Krumm

