U.S. Army Col. Howard Lloyd, commander of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, introduces staff members who are available to help and support 28th ECAB Soldiers and reviews the Standards of Conduct. Soldiers introduced are Capt. Travis Mueller, public affairs officer, Master Sgt. John Paul Karpovich, sexual assault response coordinator, Staff Sgt. Andrea Whelan, victim advocate, Master Sgt. Luis Toro, equal opportunity advisor, Maj. Doug Knepp, chaplain and Lt. Col. Eric Augustine, brigade judge advocate.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 20:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|763907
|VIRIN:
|200818-Z-IK914-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107949850
|Length:
|00:22:48
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Standards of Conduct and Services, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT