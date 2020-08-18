Naval Medical Logistics Command Hosts Virtual Women’s Equality Day Celebration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In a virtual ceremony designed to include the entire command, even those who were not present, Naval Medical Logistics Command (NMLC) hosted a Women’s Equality Day celebration Aug. 18, which will be shared via its Facebook page. While 75 percent of the workforce conducts their daily functions from home, the remaining command personnel continue to achieve mission success, whatever that entails – including participating in ceremonies.