    Naval Medical Logistics Command Hosts Virtual Women’s Equality Day Celebration

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Video by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Logistics Command

    In a virtual ceremony designed to include the entire command, even those who were not present, Naval Medical Logistics Command (NMLC) hosted a Women’s Equality Day celebration Aug. 18, which will be shared via its Facebook page. While 75 percent of the workforce conducts their daily functions from home, the remaining command personnel continue to achieve mission success, whatever that entails – including participating in ceremonies.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 20:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 763906
    VIRIN: 200818-N-VL857-100
    Filename: DOD_107949818
    Length: 00:13:29
    Location: FREDERICK, MD, US 
    Hometown: FREDERICK, MD, US
    This work, Naval Medical Logistics Command Hosts Virtual Women’s Equality Day Celebration, by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Equality
    Virtual
    Women's Suffrage
    NMLC
    video of ceremony

