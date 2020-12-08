Nashville District Divers and the Maintenance Support Team work together to replace 18-ton debris screens at Wilson Lock

FLORENCE, Ala. (Aug 12, 2020) – A stoic, bearded man with tree trunk arms breathed steadily as he calmed his mind for the dangerous task to come. His eyes stared straight ahead with confidence as his diver helper strapped on the reserve SCUBA tank, then mounted a heavy metal dive helmet onto his water-tight neck collar. Like a knight being armored by a squire, Matt Chambers who is a lock and dam mechanic and diver was preparing for battle. Only this battle was going to be seventy feet underwater, and it was time to go to work.
