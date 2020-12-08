Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nashville District Divers and the Maintenance Support Team work together to replace 18-ton debris screens at Wilson Lock

    FLORENCE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Video by Daniel Barrios 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    FLORENCE, Ala. (Aug 12, 2020) – A stoic, bearded man with tree trunk arms breathed steadily as he calmed his mind for the dangerous task to come. His eyes stared straight ahead with confidence as his diver helper strapped on the reserve SCUBA tank, then mounted a heavy metal dive helmet onto his water-tight neck collar. Like a knight being armored by a squire, Matt Chambers who is a lock and dam mechanic and diver was preparing for battle. Only this battle was going to be seventy feet underwater, and it was time to go to work.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 18:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763903
    VIRIN: 200812-A-JL056-001
    Filename: DOD_107949746
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: FLORENCE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nashville District Divers and the Maintenance Support Team work together to replace 18-ton debris screens at Wilson Lock, by Daniel Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    repair
    safety
    Divers
    USACE
    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville
    Corps
    crane
    Florence
    Barge
    Alabama
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    MST
    Tennessee River
    TVA
    Tennessee Valley Authority
    Nashville District
    Wilson Lock
    Scuba Divers
    surface supply
    deep water
    Maintenance Support Team
    debris screen
    zero visibility

