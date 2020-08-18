Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale U-2 B-Roll

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Carter 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The 9th Reconnaissance Wing is home of the U-2 Dragon Lady, an outstanding reconnaissance aircraft that travels up to 70,000 feet. Included in this B-Roll is footage of the U-2 community before take-off.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763900
    VIRIN: 200818-F-IH091-1001
    Filename: DOD_107949639
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale U-2 B-Roll, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reconnaissance
    Beale
    U-2
    Dragon Lady
    9th Reconnaissance Wing

