The 9th Reconnaissance Wing is home of the U-2 Dragon Lady, an outstanding reconnaissance aircraft that travels up to 70,000 feet. Included in this B-Roll is footage of the U-2 community before take-off.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763900
|VIRIN:
|200818-F-IH091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107949639
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beale U-2 B-Roll, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
