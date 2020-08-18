Arizona National Guard works jointly with Department of Health Services to process COVID-19 data

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763899" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Citizen-Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard conduct exposure notifications, data entry and quality assurance from a call center at the Arizona Department of Heath Services Aug. 18, 2020 in Phoenix. The Arizona National Guard is assisting DHS with with exposure notifications by contacting Arizona residents who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19, contacting hospitals to provide quality assurance of COVID-19 reporting data and data entry to support case investigations.