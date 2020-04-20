Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Coast Guard Rear Admiral Andy Tiongson, First Coast Guard District commander, and Master Chief Petty Officer William Hollandsworth, First Coast Guard District Command Master Chief, address Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, Monday, April 20, 2020. The month of April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763859
    VIRIN: 042020-G-IY621-001
    Filename: DOD_107948998
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    SAPR
    Coast Guard
    Boston
    First District
    Report It
    SAPPM
    End Sexual Assault

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT