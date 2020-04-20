Coast Guard Rear Admiral Andy Tiongson, First Coast Guard District commander, and Master Chief Petty Officer William Hollandsworth, First Coast Guard District Command Master Chief, address Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, Monday, April 20, 2020. The month of April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|763859
|VIRIN:
|042020-G-IY621-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107948998
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT