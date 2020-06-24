The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is going the extra mile to provide a Safe, Sanitized and Secure dining experience in its food courts, for our military community.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 12:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|763855
|VIRIN:
|200624-D-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107948945
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID Exchange Food Court, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT