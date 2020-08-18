Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency     

    100th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment
    President Trump and The First Lady Participate in a Signing of a Proclamation on the 100th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 12:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 763850
    Filename: DOD_107948911
    Length: 00:27:29
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    19th Amendment
    Donald Trump

