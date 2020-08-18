Tech Warrior OPS Medical-Tactical Pitch Days

Small businesses from all over the United States are invited to our virtual event on Oct. 19-23, 2020.
This five-day event is geared towards Medical and Tactical technologies with possible military applications. Technologies that could benefit the warfighter also are encouraged to join us.
Participating small businesses will have the chance to virtually demonstrate their technology, talk through a prototype, have a Q&A discussion with end users and tech scouts, and network.
If you’re a small business ready to push the limits of new and relevant systems—you don’t want to miss this event.
Register here: https://twenterprise.org/registration
Date: October 19-23, 2020
Topic: Medical and Tactical
Cost: Free to qualifying small businesses
Location: Virtual event
Tech Application Due: September 18, 2020
