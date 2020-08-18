Tech Warrior OPS Medical-Tactical Pitch Days

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763849" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Small businesses from all over the United States are invited to our virtual event on Oct. 19-23, 2020.

This five-day event is geared towards Medical and Tactical technologies with possible military applications. Technologies that could benefit the warfighter also are encouraged to join us.

Participating small businesses will have the chance to virtually demonstrate their technology, talk through a prototype, have a Q&A discussion with end users and tech scouts, and network.

If you’re a small business ready to push the limits of new and relevant systems—you don’t want to miss this event.

Register here: https://twenterprise.org/registration



Date: October 19-23, 2020

Topic: Medical and Tactical

Cost: Free to qualifying small businesses

Location: Virtual event

Tech Application Due: September 18, 2020