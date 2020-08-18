DARPA Holds Electronics Resurgence Initiative Summit

Michael J.K. Kratsios, acting undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, delivers remarks as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency holds a virtual Electronics Resurgence Initiative Summit and Microsystems Technology Office Symposium linking government, defense, academia and industry to collaborate on technical advances, Aug. 18, 2020.
VOD CATEGORY: Briefing
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 12:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|763847
|Filename:
|DOD_107948907
|Length:
|00:33:15
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
