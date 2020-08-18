Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DARPA Holds Electronics Resurgence Initiative Summit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Michael J.K. Kratsios, acting undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, delivers remarks as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency holds a virtual Electronics Resurgence Initiative Summit and Microsystems Technology Office Symposium linking government, defense, academia and industry to collaborate on technical advances, Aug. 18, 2020.
    VOD CATEGORY: Briefing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 12:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 763847
    Filename: DOD_107948907
    Length: 00:33:15
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DARPA Holds Electronics Resurgence Initiative Summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT