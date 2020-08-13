Last week, Moody's Multi-Capable Airmen completed Mobil Tiger V, an agile combat employment exercise that tested their skills in a simulated downrange environment.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763843
|VIRIN:
|200813-F-WE075-648
|Filename:
|DOD_107948902
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mobil Tiger V, by Amn Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS
