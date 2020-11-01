932nd Medical Squadron Recruiting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 932nd Airlift Wing Medical Squadron is looking for motivated individuals in the medical field to join the U.S. Air Force Reserves. For more information please contact MSgt. Eric Mackay at 618-229-7083 or 405-305-4924. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)