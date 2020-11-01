Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 932nd Airlift Wing Medical Squadron is looking for motivated individuals in the medical field to join the U.S. Air Force Reserves. For more information please contact MSgt. Eric Mackay at 618-229-7083 or 405-305-4924. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 14:46
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    This work, 932nd Medical Squadron Recruiting, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS

