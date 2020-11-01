The 932nd Airlift Wing Medical Squadron is looking for motivated individuals in the medical field to join the U.S. Air Force Reserves. For more information please contact MSgt. Eric Mackay at 618-229-7083 or 405-305-4924. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 14:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763835
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-MV819-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_107948877
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 932nd Medical Squadron Recruiting, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT