Lt. General Armagno's Promotion

The Space Force promoted Maj Gen Armagno to Lt Gen at the Hall of Heroes in the Pentagon.
|08.17.2020
|08.18.2020 11:47
|Briefings
|763834
|200817-F-SQ839-229
|DOD_107948876
|00:41:22
|US
|6
|1
|1
|0
