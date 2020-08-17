Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. General Armagno's Promotion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    The Space Force promoted Maj Gen Armagno to Lt Gen at the Hall of Heroes in the Pentagon.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 11:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 763834
    VIRIN: 200817-F-SQ839-229
    Filename: DOD_107948876
    Length: 00:41:22
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. General Armagno's Promotion, by SSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    air force
    lt gen
    space command
    lieutenant general
    space force
    Armagno

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT