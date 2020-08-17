Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sentinel Landscapes Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Founded in 2013 by the Defense, Agriculture and Interior departments, the Sentinel Landscapes Partnership connects private landowners with voluntary assistance programs that support defense, conservation, and agricultural missions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 08:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763811
    VIRIN: 200817-D-AR128-584
    Filename: DOD_107948605
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentinel Landscapes Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Environmental
    Sentinel Landscapes Partnership
    Sentinel Landscapes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT