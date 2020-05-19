Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Station New York and NYPD B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    A Coast Guard Station New York response boat patrols the New York Harbor alongside NYPD, May 19, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763809
    VIRIN: 200519-G-ST567-501
    Filename: DOD_107948599
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station New York and NYPD B-Roll, by PO3 Anthony Pappaly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    New York Harbor
    Station New York
    Coast Guard
    NYPD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT