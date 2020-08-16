Coast Guard rescues a firefighter in the Snow Mountain Wilderness Area

Petty Officer 2nd Class Corey Bridges, a rescue swimmer at Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay, assists an injured firefighter from a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to awaiting medical personnel at Adventist Health Medical Center in Ukiah, California, Aug. 17, 2020. The firefighter was experiencing heatstroke-like symptoms while working in rough terrain on the Box Fire.
|08.16.2020
|08.18.2020 00:21
|B-Roll
|763783
|200817-G-LB555-0001
|DOD_107948300
|00:00:30
|CA, US
|21
|1
|1
|0
