    Coast Guard rescues a firefighter in the Snow Mountain Wilderness Area

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Corey Bridges, a rescue swimmer at Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay, assists an injured firefighter from a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to awaiting medical personnel at Adventist Health Medical Center in Ukiah, California, Aug. 17, 2020. The firefighter was experiencing heatstroke-like symptoms while working in rough terrain on the Box Fire.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 00:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763783
    VIRIN: 200817-G-LB555-0001
    Filename: DOD_107948300
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues a firefighter in the Snow Mountain Wilderness Area, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire
    firefighter
    rescue
    coast guard
    California
    Humboldt Bay

