Vice Adm. Conn kicks off RIMPAC 2020

Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, Vice Adm. Scott D. Conn delivers remarks at the opening of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) August 17. Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971.