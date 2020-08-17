Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, Vice Adm. Scott D. Conn delivers remarks at the opening of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) August 17. Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 21:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|763780
|VIRIN:
|200817-N-AT895-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107948216
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|39
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vice Adm. Conn kicks off RIMPAC 2020, by PO1 Nathan Laird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT