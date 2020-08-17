Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Conn kicks off RIMPAC 2020

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Laird 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, Vice Adm. Scott D. Conn delivers remarks at the opening of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) August 17. Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 21:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 763780
    VIRIN: 200817-N-AT895-0002
    Filename: DOD_107948216
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    TAGS

    USN
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    RIMPAC
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    C3F
    PACFLT
    INDO-PACOM

