    This is Platoon Attack Training

    NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, conduct platoon attack training at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, August 8, 2020. The Marines conducted squad attack training to enhance their capability to rapidly deploy as an expeditionary fighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 20:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763774
    VIRIN: 200809-M-XF490-115
    Filename: DOD_107948118
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: NT, AU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, This is Platoon Attack Training, by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field
    Training
    III MEF
    Australian Defence Force
    GCE
    III Marine Expedtionary Force
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    Platoon Training
    USINDOPACOM GCE

