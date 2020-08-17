A-10 maintainer learns how to work in a fast-paced environment during Red Flag- Rescue on 8.17.20 at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 19:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763772
|VIRIN:
|200817-F-PF681-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107948116
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Rescue A-10 Quick Clip 8.17.20, by SrA Kayla Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT