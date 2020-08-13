Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Rescue A-10 Quick Clip

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kayla Palmer 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from the 354th Fighter Squadron participated in Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. An A-10 Thunderbolt II goes through the normal pre-flight checks and take off during the exercise.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 19:14
    Video ID: 763770
    VIRIN: 200817-F-PF681-001
    Filename: DOD_107948065
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Rescue A-10 Quick Clip, by SrA Kayla Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    DoD
    Pilot
    A-10
    AZ
    A-10 thunderbolt II
    354th FS
    Military
    Air Force
    exercise
    Arizona
    Airman
    USAF
    Maintainers
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    D-M
    Red Flag-Rescue

