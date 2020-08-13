Red Flag-Rescue A-10 Quick Clip

Airmen from the 354th Fighter Squadron participated in Red Flag-Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. An A-10 Thunderbolt II goes through the normal pre-flight checks and take off during the exercise.
|08.13.2020
|08.17.2020 19:14
|763770
|200817-F-PF681-001
|DOD_107948065
|00:01:19
|AZ, US
|12
|3
|3
|0
