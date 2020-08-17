Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Fighter Wing commander discusses F-15EX mission

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeffrey Edwards, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, discusses the announcement that the 173rd Fighter Wing would become the first F-15EX trainin gunit for the U.S. Air Force in 2022.

