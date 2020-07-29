The Yokota Chapel hosted a Vacation Bible School event while implementing physical distancing measures in response to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 19:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|763768
|VIRIN:
|290720-F-RH045-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107947945
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota Vacation Bible School, by SSgt Ryann Holzapfel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
